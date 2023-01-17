Foreign goods transit through Iran up 8.6%

Mohammad Rezvanifar noted that the transit volume shows an 8.6% rise compared to last year’s corresponding period, Financial Tribune reported.

Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Hormozgan Province accounts for the largest share of foreign goods transited via Iran.

The port, which has a loading/unloading capacity of 100 million tons per year, accounts for over half of Iran's trade and about two-thirds of total freight transit through the country. It is Iran’s biggest commercial port.

With 18 gantry cranes and 40 berths, Rajaee is the most advanced container port of Iran.

Launched in 1985, the port has expanded every year and is currently connected to 80 ports worldwide.

MNA/PR