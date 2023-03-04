  1. Politics
US keeps smuggling Syrian oil: report

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – US forces have smuggled dozens of tankers carrying oil stolen from Syria to their bases in Iraq, news outlets reported.

Syria's official news agency (SANA) reported that US occupation forces in Syria smuggled a new batch of stolen oil from the war-torn Arab country.

US forces have plundered Syrian oil, taking out 23 trucks and tankers loaded with stolen oil through the illegal al-Mahmudiyah border crossings with Iraq.

The local sources have also reported that 34 heavy-duty trucks and tankers carrying stolen oil from Syria have been dispatched to Iraq via an illegal al-Walid border crossing.

Earlier on December 23, SANA reported that the US forces plundered more Syrian oil overnight, taking out 95 tankers loaded with stolen oil through the illegal al-Walid and al-Mahmudiyah border crossings with Iraq.

According to local sources in the al-Yarubiyah countryside, US occupation forces brought new quantities of stolen oil from Syrian fields in al-Jazeera and the Eastern region via 65 tankers crossing the illegal al-Mahmudiyah crossing and 30 tankers crossing the illegal al-Walid crossing along Iraqi borders.

