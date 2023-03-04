US keeps smuggling Syrian oil: report

Syria's official news agency (SANA) reported that US occupation forces in Syria smuggled a new batch of stolen oil from the war-torn Arab country.

US forces have plundered Syrian oil, taking out 23 trucks and tankers loaded with stolen oil through the illegal al-Mahmudiyah border crossings with Iraq.

The local sources have also reported that 34 heavy-duty trucks and tankers carrying stolen oil from Syria have been dispatched to Iraq via an illegal al-Walid border crossing.

Earlier on December 23, SANA reported that the US forces plundered more Syrian oil overnight, taking out 95 tankers loaded with stolen oil through the illegal al-Walid and al-Mahmudiyah border crossings with Iraq.

According to local sources in the al-Yarubiyah countryside, US occupation forces brought new quantities of stolen oil from Syrian fields in al-Jazeera and the Eastern region via 65 tankers crossing the illegal al-Mahmudiyah crossing and 30 tankers crossing the illegal al-Walid crossing along Iraqi borders.

