Iran, Belarus to sign deal on permit-free transportation

The two countries are advancing cooperation in transportation. A document on easing permit-free international freight transportation by road is nearly ready for signing. The practice will allow logistic companies to more widely use the potential of automobile transport for boosting transportation between Belarus and Iran.

BelTA quoted Belarusian Transport and Communications Minister Aleksei Avramenko as saying,“We have plans concerning permit-free transportation to four countries. We've held negotiations with Iran. I think the agreement will be signed within the next two weeks. It is going through the authorization procedure in Belarus. The Iranian side is also about to complete the relevant authorization granting procedure.”

