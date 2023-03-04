  1. Economy
Mar 4, 2023, 10:40 PM

Iran, Belarus to sign deal on permit-free transportation

Iran, Belarus to sign deal on permit-free transportation

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iran and Belarus will soon sign an agreement that will enable international freight transportation by road without permits.

The two countries are advancing cooperation in transportation. A document on easing permit-free international freight transportation by road is nearly ready for signing. The practice will allow logistic companies to more widely use the potential of automobile transport for boosting transportation between Belarus and Iran.

BelTA quoted Belarusian Transport and Communications Minister Aleksei Avramenko as saying,“We have plans concerning permit-free transportation to four countries. We've held negotiations with Iran. I think the agreement will be signed within the next two weeks. It is going through the authorization procedure in Belarus. The Iranian side is also about to complete the relevant authorization granting procedure.”

MNA/PR 

News Code 198101

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News