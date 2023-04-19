Tehran-Minsk direct air service launched

Relevant authorities arrived in Minsk through the flight to talk about the necessary issues concerning mutual ties.

Recently, Iranian and Belarusian Presidents have called for the implementation of the previously-agreed cooperation documents.

Belarus and Iran plan to open direct air service between Minsk and Tehran shortly, Belarusian Ambassador to Iran Dmitry Koltsov said in mid-March.

He noted that the restoration of the regular air service between Belarus and Iran cut in 2017, "plays an important role for the maintenance of direct business, scientific, educational, cultural exchanges."

AMK/IRN85087526