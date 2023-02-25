Iran, Belarus discuss transportation ties

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Belarus' Transport and Communications Minister Aleksei Avramenko and Iran's Deputy Minister of Industries, Mining and Trade Seyyed Mohammad Mousavi, BelTA reported on Thursday, citing the press service of the Transport and Communications Ministry.

Avramenko pointed to efficient economic cooperation between the two countries over the years.

Speaking about transportation sector, he praised the well-developed bilateral legal framework and work on a document that will scrap permits for international road haulage.

This will allow logistics companies to use road transportation more often when building new transportation routes between Belarus and Iran.

As far as air travel is concerned, aviation administrations have carried out work to launch the Tehran-Minsk-Tehran flight.

Iranian airline Mahan Air plans to operate regular flights in the spring-summer season this year. The issue of signing an airworthiness agreement between the aviation authorities is also on the agenda.

Avramenko noted that the world economy is going through dramatic transformations.

“In the current situation, it is important to quickly handle problems that affect the sustainable functioning of transportation and transport infrastructure, to find new routes for cargo delivery, including multi- and inter-modal transportation schemes, and to introduce advanced logistics technologies,” the minister said.

According to the Belarusian minister, the use of the infrastructure of the International North–South Transportation Corridor is of particular interest, which can be used to transport cargo not only among Belarus, Iran and other littoral countries of the Persian Gulf, but also India and Pakistan, by sea.

Mousavi stressed that countries should build on the results achieved and continue to develop cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

The parties confirmed their eagerness to promote cooperation.

