Injured sports minister Sajjadi discharged from hospital

Before he was discharged from the hospital, Hamid Sajjadi, the Iranian Sports and Youth Affairs Minister was visited by the Qatari ambassador to Tehran Mohammed bin Hamad Al Hajri.

The Qatari envoy's visit took place on Saturday morning while the minister was released from the hospital in the afternoon.

During the visit, Al-Hajri wished a speedy recovery, regaining full health and returning to sports fields to the Iranian minister.

Sajjadi suffered a brain hemorrhage in a helicopter crash in Baft, Kerman Province on Thursday, February 23.

The helicopter crashed as it was trying to land at a football field. He had been hospitalized in Kerman before he was transferred to Tehran for further treatment and was put on a sleep induction to receive appropriate treatment from the doctors.

It was reported last Sunday that Sajjadi had regained consciousness.

After he was transferred to Tehran on Friday, the doctors allowed no visitors at the hospital in order to speed up the treatment process.

Esmail Ahmadi, an adviser to the sports minister, was killed in the crash while sixteen other individuals on board the copter, including 4 crew members, sustained injuries.

KI