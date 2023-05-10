Polo League to be held in Iran for first time

Hamid sajjadi made the remarks on the sideline of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday where he also said, "Due to the valuable and historical position of polo among sports fields, in cooperation with the Polo Federation, the Polo League will be held for the first time in 23 weeks."

"This event has started at the beginning of this year and continues until the Fajr Decade at the end of this year", he added.

"The polo field is one of the original and valuable fields that is currently being taken very seriously in the world," the Iranian minister further pointed out.

