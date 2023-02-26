Iran sports minister regains consciousness after copter crash

Sajjadi suffered a brain hemorrhage in a helicopter crash in Baft, Kerman Province on Thursday.

The helicopter crashed as it was trying to land at a football field. He had been hospitalized in Kerman before he was transferred to Tehran for further treatment and was put on a sleep induction to receive appropriate treatment from the doctors.

It was reported on Sunday that Sajjadi had regained consciousness and he was at a good level of consciousness.

After he was transferred to Tehran on Friday, the doctors allowed no visitors at the hospital in order to speed up the treatment process.

Esmail Ahmadi, an adviser to the sports minister, was killed in the crash while sixteen other individuals on board the copter, including 4 crew members, sustained injuries.

MNA