Zionist killed in martyrdom-seeking operation by Palestinian

Local media in occupied Palestinian territories reported a martyrdom-seeking operation near Jericho in the West Bank on Monday.

The Zionist Israeli regime military radio announced that during that shooting, a Zionist was seriously injured and the perpetrator managed to escape the scene.

But the Palestinian Shahab news agency reported that this Israeli settler was killed during this shooting.

In response to the operation, the spokesman of the Hamas Movement Abdul Latif Al-Qanou' said, "This operation is in line with the response to the crimes of the Zionist regime and the settlers, the latest of which is the brutal attack on our people in Hawara located in Nablus."

The Hamas spokesman emphasized that the only answer to the crimes of Zionists and Israeli settlers is to increase martyrdom-seeking operations and shootings.

