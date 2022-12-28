  1. World
Blast leaves several injured in Afghanistan's Takhar

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Afghan local sources on Wednesday reported a blast in the Takhar province which led to the injury of several people.

The blast happened in Taloqan city, the capital of Takhar province, northeast of Afghanistan.

3 people were wounded during the incident, according to the reports.

The cause of the explosion is not still clear.

