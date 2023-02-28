Iran urges IAEA to abandon political approach

Speaking at the 2023 session of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the current situation of JCPOA is the result of miscalculations and mistakes of the US. Past experiences have taught Iran to proceed with the new round of negotiations more carefully and sensitively.

The Iranian diplomat also called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to abandon the political approach as the technical solution is very close. "In recent days, the Agency's technical delegation's traveled to Iran, and we have also invited the Agency's Director General to visit Iran. If the agency abandons its political approach, we are very close to a technical solution."

