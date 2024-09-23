Hezbollah conducts heavy attacks on Israeli positions

Lebanon's Hezbollah issued a statement announcing massive attacks on the Zionist enemy.

Hezbollah's statement said that the military site of Radar and Ma'ayan Baruch was targeted during an artillery attack on the positions of the Zionist enemy in the occupied Shebaa farms, and a direct rocket attack also targeted the Al-Baghdadi military site.

This statement also noted that a rocket attack targeted the gathering place of the Zionist soldiers at Jalul Alam base which caused definite casualties.

The destruction of a Merkava tank in the Al-Marj site with a guided missile was one of the other operations of Hezbollah combatants on Sunday.

The Zionist media also announced in a report that the attacks of Hezbollah and the Iraqi Resistance on the occupied territories forced more than 800,000 Zionist settlers to flee to shelters.

