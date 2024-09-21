Iranians will never forget 2018 terrorist attack in Ahvaz

The terrorist and separatist group shot indiscriminately at troops and civilians as the military was holding a parade in Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan province, to mark Sacred Defense Week which coincides with the beginning of Iraq’s invasion of Iran on September 20, 1980.

Though Al Ahwazeih took responsibility for the terrorist attack and some of its members were convicted in some European courts, so far Australia has done nothing to prevent the activities of this terrorist group in this country and its ringleader is using Australia as a haven for its separatist and anti-Iran moves.

First published in Tehran Times

MNA/