Araghchi rejects quotes attributed to president Pezeshkian

Contrary to what has been reported, in a meeting with some American media executives, President Pezeshkian strongly condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and the regime's invasion of Lebanon and emphasized that these crimes do not meet any human and international standards and should be stopped, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, quote of rejecting the qoutes of some media from the President that Iran is ready to reduce the tension with the Israeli regime.

President also clearly stated that these crimes, including the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh in Tehran, will not go unanswered and that this answer will be implemented in due time,Araghchi said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly not be indifferent to the recent aggression of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and will defend and support Lebanon in an all-round way, he added.

MNA/