17-year-old accused of killing teacher at school in Germany

The attack took place at the vocational school where the 55-year-old teacher worked, DW reported.

After the crime, the boy called the police and surrendered without resistance, said the spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in the western city of Münster.

The teacher was alone in the vocational classroom on Tuesday afternoon when the suspect visited, according to the investigation.

The boy allegedly attacked and killed his teacher with a knife.

The motive of the crime, why the teacher was alone and how the suspect knew this are unknown.

A large police contingent with several patrol cars, a rescue helicopter and an emergency chaplain were at the crime scene.

The suspect is expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

