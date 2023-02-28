Iran, Zimbabwe sign pharmaceutical deal

Despite the illegal sanctions imposed on Iran, the country has made great advancements in the pharmaceutical sector and manufactures 97% of its medicines, hence Zimbabwe is looking forward to tapping into the country’s expertise for manufacturing the bulk of essential medicines in line with its national pharmaceutical strategy.

Iran’s Minister of Health and Medical Education Bahram Einollahi is confident ties between Zimbabwe and Iran will be of great benefit to the two countries.

“The support of your country on different platforms has shown that you are a good friend. Good things are happening in our bilateral relations. Further prospects are very high,” he said.

“There is a lot of untapped potential on both ends, hence we need to operationalize these capacities so that we have fruitful relations. We need to enter into serious business so that we deepen our ties. Iran is one of the top countries in terms of healthcare in the Middle East.”

Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the country is looking forward to the implementation of the memorandum of understanding, Financial Tribune reported.

“The medical equipment we saw will make a huge difference to our healthcare system. Cancer is a challenge for Zimbabwe hence these cancer machines will be very useful. We are interested in mobile hospitals. As you are aware, we have been hit by major disasters, so they are handy. Overall, my delegation noted the importance you attach to research,” Chiwenga said.

In line with its National Pharmaceutical Strategy, Zimbabwe has been developing various strategies to ensure the country becomes self-sufficient in terms of medicines and the partnership with Iranian companies is expected to be a step toward achieving this target.

