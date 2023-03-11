Iran only country in EastMed with 6 types of vaccines

Bahram Einollahi made the remarks during an inspection visit to Darab city's health and treatment projects, where he also said that the control of Coronavirus is the first and most important concern of Iran's Ministry of Health.

"All the advanced treatment methods are used in Iran to treat COVID-19 disease," the minister said while noting that as many as 300 medical staff lost their lives in the battle against the pandemic.

This year, with the cooperation of the parliament, we implemented public insurance so that 6 million people were covered by insurance, the Iranian minister further pointed out.

