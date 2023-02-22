Funeral for former Palestinian envoy in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – A funeral was held for Salah al-Zawawi, the late former Palestinian ambassador to Tehran on Wednesday with the participation of the Palestinian ambassador and some Iranian officials including the FM spokesman Nasser Kan'ani.

On January 9, 2022, Al-Zawawi bid farewell to the Islamic Republic of Iran after nearly four decades as the ambassador of the Palestinian nation in Tehran. He passed away a few days ago. His daughter has replaced him as the new Palesitnian envoy to Tehran.