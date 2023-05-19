Senior cleric hails achievements women made since revolution

Ayatollah Kazem Sediqi, this week's interim leader of Friday Prayers sermons in Tehran, which was held on the campus of the University of Tehran, said that the Iranian people have remained loyal and committed to the Islamic values after 44 years since the Islamic Revolution despite all enmity and ill-wishing on the part of the enemies.

Sediqi said that the massive turnout of Iranian people from all walks of life on different occasions to show their support for the revolution after 44 years clearly shows that the people have faith in God's promise that the revolution is reaching its apex and all its goals.

He said that the enemies have escalated their hybrid war against the nation but they will get nowhere as people's faith in the revolution will disappoint them once again.

Congratulating the arrival of the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (A.S.) and national Daughter or Girl's Day, the senior cleric said, "Naming this day as Daughter's Day shows that just as Father and Mother's Day, girls and women have a special dignity and status in this country. the Islamic Republic of Iran has attached special importance to girls."

"Girls enjoy having a status in Iran one cannot like of which anywhere else in the world. The Establishment of the Islamic Republic is a turning point for recognizing the potential and capabilities of women and girls," Sediqi added.

"Today, girls and women in academic centers, specialized sciences, sports etc., have made the country proud by winning medals and making great achievements while observing their Islamic hijab and chastity," the senior cleric also noted.

KI/5783476