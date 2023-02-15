Types of Iranian marbles and their quarries

What Makes Iranian Marble Special?

Iran is considered the cradle of building stones in the world due to having many marble, travertine, onyx, and granite quarries. Iranian marbles are very diverse in terms of size, pattern, and color. As Due to the fact that marble is a natural stone, each piece is unique with a special pattern. As a result, It is not possible to find two slabs with the same pattern. However, some of the slabs cut in high-tech factories are book-matched and four-matched. That is why this useful stone is very admired among architects and designers. Marble is also the most used stone in construction due to its higher quality in comparison with other natural stones such as granite, and travertine.

Marble's Background: From Ancient Times Up to Now

Since ancient times marble stone has been the most used material in construction all over the world. Yet, after many years, this loyal substance is a vital part of our houses and daily lives which will last for many more years. There are many famous structures as well as national monuments from ancient to modern times that are built using marble stone. For instance, the Taj Mahal palace, as an iconic monument, is made of white marble using Iranian architecture as well as Iranian marble. Another example is the stunning sculptures that Michelangelo created, using Carrara marble. Owing to the trend blackish color of Armani grey and since it was Steve Jobs' favorite color, you can see this stylish stone in many Apple stores as well as many modern commercial buildings. There are many more examples of architectural masterpieces in that marble is used as a part of them

Why choose Iranian Marble?

Iran has a high potential for all kinds of decorative natural stones due to the variety of geological occurrences and small forest cover and soils. Iran is the third largest stone producer globally and the second richest country in the world in terms of natural stone resources, especially marble. Also, it ranks First in the world with 4.7 million tonnes of natural stone resources when it comes to the variety of stones, colors, quality, and processing. One of the advantages of the stone industry in Iran is the diversity of its quarries. The most significant marble quarries in Iran are located in Isfahan (Najaf Abad), Yazd, Fars (Dehbid), and Lorestan province(Aligudarz). Worth noting that marble is the most exported stone, with 60 percent among other natural stones.

Types of Iranian Marble

According to the wide range of Iranian marbles, we categorize them based on color. You can find marble stones in almost any color from Black and grey to beige and white. The most popular black marbles are, Nero Marquina, spider, and Marshal. Grey marble stones namely Pietra Grey marble (also known as Armani grey), Persian Silk, beige Dehbid, Also Carrara as white marble.

The Most Important Iranian Marbles

Although most Iranian marbles are high-quality standard stones and are exported to many countries around the globe, some of them are more high selling and prominent. Just to give you an idea, I am going to explain three popular products to represent marbles.

Pietra Grey Marble: Pitra Grey marble with a blackish grey background and irregular white streaks on its surface, is the most high-demanded Persian stone in both local and global markets. The unique color as well as high quality and reasonable price are the reasons why many designers are interested in this dark marble. Deserving attention that Pietra grey marble is an ideal choice for interior and exterior space due to its high durability.

Persian Silk: This beautiful light grey stone with white spider web lines on it, looks like silk. That is why they call it Persian Silk. This silver marble is suitable for any application from sanitary ware to the living room. It is noteworthy that high resistance and low porosity are vital characteristics of Persian silk.

Dehbid Marble: Dehbid, also called Crema Marfil, can be found in light and dark beige colors, with a transparent surface and a uniform design. It is suitable for luxury spaces and buildings because of the warmth it gives to the surrounding environment.

Marble's Characteristics and Features

All marbles have some common features which will be listed in the following:

Marble is highly resistant to heat.

It has high compressive resistance.

It has a very low porosity, with a good density.

The variety of marble colors, as well as patterns, is incomparable to any other natural stone.

The quality and rates of marble are the most advantageous characteristics of this product​

Iranian Marble Price

As aforementioned, marble's rates are very fair and competitive in comparison with other natural stones. To illustrate what we mean, in subsequent, we will mention some of the rates for well-known Irani marbles including, Pietra Grey marble, Persian Silk, and Dehbid. The average rates for mentioned marbles are listed as follows:

Pietra Grey Marble Price

Pietra grey price varies according to its sort and size

Grade Block Slab 30 × 60 60 × 60 A 150 $ 23 $ 12 $ 14 $ B 100 $ 19 $ 11 $ 13 $ C 50 $ 16 $ 10 $ 12 $

Persian Silk Price:

Size Block Slab 60 × 60 30 × 60 A 170 $ 42 $ 25 $ 22 $ B 140 $ 39 $ 23 $ 20 $ C 115 $ 33 $ 19.5 $ 18.5 $

Dehbid (Crema Marfil) Price:

Size Block Slab 60 × 60 30 × 60 A 120 $ 26 $ 18 $ 16 $ B 105 $ 23 $ 16.5 $ 15 $ C 90 $ 20.5 $ 15 $ 13.5 $

How to Buy Iranian Marble

Clearly, you should buy Iranian marble from Iran which can be done online or in person. Nowadays it is very easy to purchase everything online even construction stones. The particular reason for this circumstance is that some supplier companies perform everything you need from top to bottom. In particular, they will seek through different quarries/factories in order to find the best quality and price and select every single piece of stone for you. Furthermore, they will take care of paper works, customs, and shipping. BorjStone Company is a reliable supplier of Iranian marble which can assist you by providing consultation, sales, transportation, and after-sales services.

This article is an advertisement and Mehr News Agency has no opinion on its content.