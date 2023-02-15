  1. Politics
Iran, Kazakhstan ink MoU on consular cooperation

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iran and Kazakhstan inked an MoU on consular cooperation during the 10th joint consular commission between the countries held in Tehran.

During the session, the two Iranian and Kazakh sides called for the further development of bilateral interactions and the increase of flight lines.

Various other issues including citizenship, student affairs, prisoners' issues, police cooperation, combating narcotics, and concluding judicial agreements were also discussed between Iranian and Kazakh officials.

Recently, Iran and Kazakhstan held the 8th round of their joint economic commission in the Kazakh capital.

