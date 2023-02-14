  1. Technology
Iran stresses scientific, technological coop. of ECO states

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Science, Research, and Technology has called for scientific and technological cooperation of ECO states.

Mohammad-Ali Zolfigol made the remarks in the opening ceremony of the 7th executive meeting of the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) in Isfahan.

He underlined that scientific-technological cooperation among ECO states is advantageous compared to economic cooperation.

He put forward the setting up of a database consisting of statistics on the status of science, technology, and education of regional countries.

ECOSF is a specialized institute operating under ECO with the aim of promoting economic growth based on science, technology, and innovation.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an inter-governmental organization comprised of Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan which seeks economic development among member states with an aggregate population of 500 million.

