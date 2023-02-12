  1. Economy
Iran to host ECOSF meeting in coming days

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – The 7th executive meeting of ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) is slated to be held in Isfahan, central Iran on February 13-14.

ECOSF President Komail Tayebi told reporters on Sunday that the Isfahan meeting will be focused on making decisions and planning for the foundation for the next three years.

ECOSF is a specialized institute operating under ECO with the aim of promoting economic growth based on science, technology and innovation.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an inter-governmental organization comprised of Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan which seeks economic development among member states with an aggregate population of 500 million.

