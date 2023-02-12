Iran to host ECOSF meeting in coming days

ECOSF President Komail Tayebi told reporters on Sunday that the Isfahan meeting will be focused on making decisions and planning for the foundation for the next three years.

ECOSF is a specialized institute operating under ECO with the aim of promoting economic growth based on science, technology and innovation.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an inter-governmental organization comprised of Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan which seeks economic development among member states with an aggregate population of 500 million.

TM/IRN85027732