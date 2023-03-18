Perpetrators behind Shiraz terror attack sentenced to death

Seyyed Kazem Mousavi pointed out that the two main suspects in the case were directly involved in arming, backing, preparing logistics, and leading the main perpetrator of the attack.

One of the sentences named Mohammad Ramez Rashidi had confessed to direct involvement in handing over weapons, and assisting the main perpetrator of the attack to check and know the site of the the attack (Shah Cheragh Shrine) before he carried out the terrorist attack as well as accommodating him and obtaining orders from the ISIL terror leader, the head of Fars justice department said.

He further noted that the other element whose name is Seyyed Naeem Hashem Qatali had admitted to taking over the main perpetrator of the attack after arriving in Iran, as well as accommodating him and other ISIL members in Tehran, transferring them to safe havens and providing the main element of the incident with a ticket to Shiraz where Shah Cheragh is.

Three other defendants of the terrorist attack have been been given long jail terms, he further noted.

On October 26, 2022, a terrorist armed with a machine gun opened fire on the pilgrims and evening prayer worshippers at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz, martyred 15 innocent people, including some women, children, and elderly and seriously wounded dozens more.

Following the terrorist crime in Shiraz's Shah Cheragh Shrine, 42 elements who backed the attack were detained, an official said.

The main perpetrator of the terrorist attack was killed in the scene by the security forces.

TM/IRN85060871