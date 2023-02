Yasin Hosseinzadeh has ranked second in the competitions.

Earlier, he could rank first in the junior category of the sporting event.

Also, the 16-year-old snowboarder bagged his first gold medal in the adult category of the tournament at the outset of the tournament.

Seyyed Mortaza Seyyd is leading the Iranian squad in the Lebanese snowboard tournament which kickstarted on February 11.

