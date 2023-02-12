IRCS to send 3rd humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkey

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Pir-Hossein Kolivand said that the 55-ton batch includes 1,000 tents, 1,000 blankets and three rescue vehicles with four cargo planes along with 60 specialized and experienced rescuers.

The plane carrying the consignment will land at Gaziantep airport, he further noted.

Earlier on Feb. 07, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) sent its second relief team to the quake-ravaged regions of Turkey.

He said that the aid included 10 teams comprising eight members each, adding that the volunteer members are to render relief and medical services to the residents.

Earlier on February 7, the first consignment of Iran’s humanitarian assistance was dispatched to the quake-ravaged regions of Turkey. The batch included eight tons of hospital equipment, emergency treatment and camping equipment.

Also, 50 relief workers were dispatched to the quake-hit regions.

On 6 February, south-eastern Turkey, and northern Syria were rocked by a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, several powerful aftershocks, and another earthquake causing unimaginable devastation. The earthquake toppled thousands of buildings and left over 28,000 dead in both countries.

