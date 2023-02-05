Iran economic growth sees %2.9 hike in 2022: report

According to the World Bank, Iranian economic growth reached 2.9 percent in 2022, equal to world economic growth, and exceeds the 1.9 percent growth of the American economy.

As estimated by the international body, US economic growth in 2022 accounted for 1.9 percent, which is lower than Iran's economic growth this year.

The US economic growth in 2021 was 5.9 percent, the source reported, adding that the decrease in the country’s economic growth will continue in 2023, reaching 0.5 percent.

China's economic growth also declined sharply in 2022 to 2.7 percent, the report added.

