World Bank forecasts Iran's economic growth in 2023

The World Bank estimated Iran's economic growth at 2.9 percent in 2022.

The international financial body predicts that Iran's economy will grow by 1.9 percent in 2024.

The World Bank has forecast that the downward trend of growth in the world economy will continue in 2023, with growth exceeding 1.7 percent for the world economy this year.

Developed states affected by the consequences of the Ukraine war and the disruption of energy exports by Russia have witnessed an economic growth of 2.5 percent in 2022.

On the other hand, the economic growth of developing states also dropped from 6.7 percent in 2021 to 3.4 percent in 2022.

