During Iran’s recent protests, despite widespread public dissatisfaction over rising prices and economic instability, street participation has been noticeably lower compared to previous periods of unrest. This trend has emerged even as the right to protest and express grievances remains a natural and legitimate right of the Iranian people, as it is in other countries around the world.

However, a key distinction between Iran and many other states lies in the presence of extensive networks offoreign-backed armed and terrorist opposition groups. These groups, according to Iranian assessments, receive backing from foreign governments, including the United States and the Israeli regime.

Role of armed groups and organized networks

Terrorist factions operating in Iran’s eastern and western regions, alongside supporters of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) and monarchist groups, have openly called for the formation of armed cells aimed at destabilizing the country. These actors are attempting to overshadow and divert peaceful public protests toward their own violent objectives.

Reports indicate that these networks seek to exploit legitimate economic grievances in order to create insecurity and escalate tensions. Their actions are described as deliberately designed to shift demonstrations away from civil protest and toward disorder.

Public awareness and social restraint

Despite ongoing economic pressure, the majority of Iranians have shown restraint and situational awareness. While voicing their complaints, many citizens have consciously avoided aligning themselves with violent or armed movements. This behavior has been cited as evidence of social maturity and public awareness regarding external interference and destabilization efforts.

Law enforcement response

Another notable aspect of the current protests has been the conduct of Iran’s law enforcement forces. According to available information, police have adopted a more measured and professional approach, exercising restraint and avoiding unnecessary confrontations in an effort to prevent escalation.

Authorities emphasize that this calm and controlled response has played a role in preventing protests from devolving into widespread unrest.

Security concerns and arrests

Nevertheless, in certain areas, deliberate actions by armed troublemakers—such as approaching critical locations including police stations—have increased the likelihood of decisive security responses. Evidence reportedly shows that some recently arrested leaders of protest cells were highly trained and operated according to strict protocols, including avoiding mobile phones to evade identification.

These individuals are said to have practiced techniques for inciting crowds and diverting peaceful protests toward confrontation. In addition, gatherings were planned to continue late into the night—hours that fall outside the framework of conventional civil protest and instead point toward efforts to create disorder and insecurity.

Organized provocation strategies

According to published information, several recently dismantled cells had received organized training and were tasked with provoking serious police reactions. Their objective, authorities say, was to inflame tensions and destabilize public order through calculated confrontation.

Conclusion

Overall, assessments suggest that a combination of public vigilance and a restrained, professional policing strategy has been instrumental in neutralizing violent scenarios and preserving national security during the latest wave of protests.

MNA