Jan 30, 2023, 10:50 AM

S-300 air defense missile hit residential building in Kharkiv

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – A missile from the S-300 air defense system hit a residential building in Kharkiv on Monday night, head of the Kharkiv military-civilian administration Oleg Sinegubov announced on Monday.

"A hit in a residential building in the city center was recorded. In the Kyiv district. According to preliminary information, it was an S-300 missile. All emergency services are working on the spot. Information about the victims and damage is being specified," he wrote on Telegram, TASS reported.

Later, the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov reported on his Telegram channel, that as a result of a rocket hit, one person died and three were injured.

Earlier, an air alert was announced in several regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv.

MNA/PR

News Code 196800

