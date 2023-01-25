AEOI chief confirms Grossi's February visit to Tehran

Thanks to the Iranian hardworking scientists and experts, the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the leading countries in the production of radiopharmaceuticals, Mohammad Eslami told reporters on the sideline of the cabinet session.

Today, Iran is among the five top producers of radiopharmaceuticals in the world, he also said.

Domestically produced radiopharmaceuticals have a higher effectiveness than the drugs used in the treatment of cancer, Eslami said.

Asked about IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's visit to Tehran, he said, the arrangement for Grossi's trip to Iran is on the agenda and is being followed up.

Iran's relations with IAEA will be continuing, and the Agency reported that there was no deviation from Iran's nuclear activities.

RHM/IRN85009182