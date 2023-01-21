Iran FM, Syrian advisor discuss ties, women affairs

Bouthaina Shaaban, media adviser to the President of Syria was received by Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday in Tehran.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian and the Syrian politician considered the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria as strategic relations with different dimensions, which, at the request of the high officials of the two countries, are in the process of improving as much as possible in various fields.

Mrs. Shaaban, who has traveled to Iran at the head of a delegation to participate in the first International Congress of Influential Women, considered the relations between the two countries to be privileged and argued that paying attention to various areas of relations, especially in cultural dimensions and cooperation is imposrtant.

The senior adviser of the Syrian president, with a positive assessment of the successful holding of the Tehran-hosted congress praised the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this field and Iran's progress in the field of women's affairs.

In the meeting, in addition to the exchange of views on the latest developments in the relations between the two countries in the field of bilateral relations, the situation in the region and cooperation between the neighboring countries were also discussed.

