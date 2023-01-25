Israeli military martyr second young Palestinian on Wed.

A young Palestinian man by the name of "Salah Muhammad Ali" who had been wounded by Israeli regime's soldiers during the clashes in the Shuafat camp in occupied Quds succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday and was martyred, local Palestinian media said.

Local media published video footage of the moment when that young Palestinian man was injured when the Israeli soldiers beat him and tore his clothes.

Meanwhile, an occupying regime soldier was injured during the clashes in the Shuafat camp in occupied Quds. Local sources announced that the regime's troops escaped from the camp after getting engaged in fierce clashes with Palestinians.

This was the second Palestinian youth martyred by Israeli regime in one single day on Wednesday after 20-year-old Aref Lahoh was wounded in a martyrdom-seeking operation near Qalqilya in the West Bank on Wednesday afternoon.

MNA/5692281