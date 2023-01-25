Young Palestinian man martyred by Israeli regime

According to local Palestinian al-Quds al-Akhbariya news website, local sources reported a new anti-Zionist operation by a Palestinian youth near Qalqilya in the West Bank on Wednesday afternoon.

The Zionist Israeli regime forces shot the young Palestinian and wounded him.

The news was confirmed by Al Jazeera who said in a news item that Israeli soldiers shot at the Palestinian young man who was trying to attack a soldier with a knife.

According to local sources, the Palestinian young man was martyred after he he was fatally shot.

Since the beginning of this year, 20 Palestinian youths have been martyred by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

Local Palestinian media reported that the name of the Palestinian man was Aref Lahloh and was 20-year-old. He left behind a note in which he asked the Palestinians to never forget the occupation even for a moment.

