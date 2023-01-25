Iran, Kazakhstan hold meeting to discuss bolstering trade

The expert committees of the 18th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, Industrial, and Cultural Trade of Iran and Kazakhstan began at the Astana Expo site in Kazakhstan.

Referring to the importance of the signing final document of the 18th round of the Iran-Kazakhstan joint economic commission, Iranian Deputy Agriculture Minister Houshang Mohammadi, as the chairman of the meeting, expressed hope that the ground for good cooperation between the two sides in all fields would be laid.

Currently, the two sides are discussing and exchanging ideas in the fields of agriculture, science, technology, tourism, transportation, culture, and training in various 10 expert committees.

The main meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan will be held tomorrow under the chairmanship of the Iranian Minister of Agriculture Jihad Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad and then the Iranian and Kazakh heads of the commission will sign the final memorandum of understanding on cooperation.

The volume of trade between Iran and Kazakhstan reached $450 million in the first 10 months of 2022, and during this period, the exports of Iran and Kazakhstan grew by 26.5% to $167 million and the imports from Kazakhstan to Iran reached $283 million indicating a 15% growth.

The 17th Iran-Kazakhstan joint economic commission was held about a year ago in Tehran.

