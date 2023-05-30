Iran to support any initiative to bolster CICA's intl. role

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting secretary general of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay in Tehran on Tuesday.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed his appreciation for the efforts and active and positive role of Kazakhstan as the rotating president of CICA, and announced the continued support of Iran for every kind of initiative that enhances CICA's status and increases its influence.

The Iranian minister emphasized the existential philosophy of this conference as an important strategic organization in the field of promoting security, peace and cooperation in Asia and urged more countries to join CICA through comprehensive and benefit-oriented cooperation in political, economic, social, cultural and other fields.

The Iranian top diplomat continued to support the promotion of CICA as an international regional organization and emphasized the need to pay attention to the transition and changes in regional and international politics in developing CICA's future work plan.

Amir-Abdollahian also noted the ominous presence of the Zionist regime in CICA and its destructive and non-constructive role in CICA's activities.

Kairat Sarybay, for his part, presented a report on CICA's activities, including its ongoing and future projects, and also appreciated the active participation and constructive cooperation of Iran in advancing CICA's goals.

He also exchanged views with the Iranian minister on some of the main issues on CICA's agenda.

SKH/SPOX