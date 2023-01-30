Russian helicopter shot at in Somalia

"The Russian helicopter of UTair-Helicopter services, participating in the air transport support of the UN humanitarian mission in Somalia, was shelled in the international airport of Mogadishu. The helicopter was insignificantly damaged. There are no casualties as a result of the incident, and the Russian pilots continue to work as normal," the embassy told reporters.

The incident occurred on January 23, but it was made public on Sunday.

The embassy added that the al-Shabaab terrorist group might be involved in the incident and that a probe into the matter was underway, Sputnik reported.

MNA/PR