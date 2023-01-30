  1. World
Jan 30, 2023, 8:50 AM

Russian helicopter shot at in Somalia

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – A helicopter of Russia's UTair airline participating in the UN humanitarian mission has been shelled at a Mogadishu airport.

"The Russian helicopter of UTair-Helicopter services, participating in the air transport support of the UN humanitarian mission in Somalia, was shelled in the international airport of Mogadishu. The helicopter was insignificantly damaged. There are no casualties as a result of the incident, and the Russian pilots continue to work as normal," the embassy told reporters.

The incident occurred on January 23, but it was made public on Sunday.

The embassy added that the al-Shabaab terrorist group might be involved in the incident and that a probe into the matter was underway, Sputnik reported.

MNA/PR

News Code 196792

    • yaman said MY 13:28 - 2023/01/30
      0 0
      Reply
      ASSHABAB MUST BE ELIMINATED ENTIRELY N SURELY IN SOMALIA N ENTIRE AFRICA... THEY ARE BUGHAT, TRAITOR

