Jan 19, 2023, 11:45 AM

2 Palestinians killed in Zionists raid on refugee camp in WB

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – The Zionist forces have shot dead two Palestinians during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian media outlets reported that the Zionist military forces stormed the camp on Thursday morning, triggering violent confrontations with local residents.

The two victims were identified by Palestinian media as 58-year-old Jawad Bawatqa and 26-year-old Adham Jabarin.

Bawatqa was a teacher who was shot by an Israeli sniper and succumbed to his injuries.

Jabarin was also one of the commanders of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a coalition of West Bank-based Palestinian armed groups.

The latest deaths bring the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire so far in 2023 to 17, including four children.

The Zionist forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

