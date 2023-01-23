Kuwait government resigns for fifth time in 2 years

Arab media have cited the Kuwaiti Al Qabas newspaper as reporting that the decision was taken after the government refused to make any commitments to Kuwaiti National Assembly regarding popular laws.

Additionally, the government has upheld its position to return the reports of the Finance Committee to the committees without any obligations and has withdrawn the two interpellations that were scheduled to be addressed to the Minister of Finance Abdul Wahhab Al Rashid and the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barak Al Shaitan during Tuesday's session.

This marks Kuwait’s fifth collective government resignation in two years.

MNA/PR