Kuwait re-appoints Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as PM

The Amiri order also assigned Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad to nominate members of the new government, according to The Peninsula Qatar.

On Jan. 26, the Crown Prince of Kuwait received the resignation of the previous government.

On July 24, 2022, an Amiri order assigned Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister for the first time, who then submitted his resignation on Oct. 2, 2022.

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad was reappointed as Prime Minister on Oct. 5, 2022, but the government submitted the resignation for the second time on Jan. 26.

