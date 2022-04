According to AlJazeera, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah has submitted his resignation and that of his cabinet members to the Crown Prince.

Arabic media sources said Kuwaiti Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah would agree to the resignation.

The Kuwaiti government headed by Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah had resigned once before, but about three months ago, Al-Khalid Al-Sabah was re-appointed to form a cabinet by a decree issued by the Emir of Kuwait.

