Turkey holds military exercises near Armenian border

The training exercises named "Kış-2023" ("Winter-2023") are taking place at the base of the 14th motorized rifle brigade, a part of the 3rd field army of the Turkish Armed Forces, Hetq reported.

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense reports the exercises are designed to increase the level of staff cohesion, harmonize fire capabilities, prepare units for basic tasks, as well as releasing and supplying troops.

The Turkish media doesn't specify who the other participating countries are.

The exercises will last until February 2.

MNA/PR