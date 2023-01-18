  1. Politics
Turkey holds military exercises near Armenian border

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Units of the armed forces of Turkey and eight other countries, including Azerbaijan, are conducting joint exercises in the Kars region, not far from the border with Armenia, the Turkish media reports.

The training exercises named "Kış-2023" ("Winter-2023") are taking place at the base of the 14th motorized rifle brigade, a part of the 3rd field army of the Turkish Armed Forces, Hetq reported.

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense reports the exercises are designed to increase the level of staff cohesion, harmonize fire capabilities, prepare units for basic tasks, as well as releasing and supplying troops.

The Turkish media doesn't specify who the other participating countries are.

The exercises will last until February 2.

