Turkey not to back Sweden NATO bid until it acts against PKK

The top diplomat’s statement came in the wake of Thursday's pro-PKK rally in Stockholm, where insulting remarks were made against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The PKK is laying a mine for Sweden's membership in NATO. If the Swedish government does not respond appropriately to such actions, we will not provide the answer that Sweden is waiting for regarding its NATO membership bid. That's how open and clear it is. Sweden must make its choice," Cavusoglu said during a TRT TV broadcast.

The top diplomat recalled that Ankara expected Sweden to honor its memorandum on combating terrorist organizations, a condition for Turkey's approval of Stockholm’s NATO membership bid. The document was signed last June on the sidelines of the Madrid-hosted NATO summit.

Turkish authorities condemned the action of PKK supporters in Stockholm. Sweden's ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday and was issued a protest over the incident. Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop canceled a January 17 visit to Ankara by the head of the Swedish parliament, during which it was planned to discuss the Nordic country's membership in NATO.

