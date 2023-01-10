Peskov describes NATO, US as indirect party to Ukraine war

"Of course, NATO and the US are indirectly involved in the conflict," Peskov said.

"They have de facto become an indirect party to the conflict by flooding Ukraine with weapons, technologies and intelligence. So their involvement in the conflict is clear," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman also dismissed claims that the Russian authorities’ statements about NATO’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict could encourage the bloc to increase support for Kyiv.

When commenting on Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev’s remark that Ukrainian developments pointed to a military confrontation between NATO and Russia rather than a clash between Moscow and Kyiv, Peskov said, "Patrushev described the actual situation."

"Hardly anything can push NATO and the US to ramp up supplies. We can see that the build-up in supplies is growing daily, expanding to include more complicated and powerful weapons, while the amount and range of weapons and ammunition are also increasing, "Peskov went on to say.

"The training of Ukrainian troops is being intensified, and we have been taking note of all these aspects. All this is nothing but evidence of those countries’ indirect involvement in the conflict. It’s not an assumption, it is a statement of fact that’s impossible to argue with," he noted, TASS reported.

MP/PR