Iran’s economic growth to increase 3.7% in 2022: WB

The World Bank has revised its forecast for Iran's economic growth this year, saying that Iran's economy will grow by 3.7 percent in the current year in 2022, which will be higher than the world average economic growth level in this period.

In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the World Bank cut its forecast for global economic growth to 2.9 percent in the current year in 2022, saying that Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the consequences of the outbreak of coronavirus have caused global economic growth to slow and enter a period of weak economic growth and high inflation rate in the world.

Developed countries, which had experienced 5.1 percent economic growth in 2021, will experience only 2.6 percent growth in the current year in 2022. This figure in 2023 will not exceed 2.2 percent.

