Yemeni drones target Saudi airport with precision: Spox

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Thursday, a combat drone successfully destroyed an important target at Abha International Airport earlier in the day.

He said the Yemeni army and allied fighters from Popular Committees used a domestically-manufactured Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drone in the operation, Press TV reported.

According to Saree, the “strike was accurate” and that the attack was “part of a legitimate response to the escalation of aggression and its total blockade on Yemen.”

The Yemeni army and fighters from Popular Committees have increased their drone and missile attacks on military targets and oil installations deep inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for Riyadh’s all-out aggression against the impoverished country and the total blockade imposed on its people.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of suppressing a popular uprising that had toppled a Riyadh-friendly regime.

MNA/PR