People of Qom hold rally to condemn French magazine cartoons

The rally comes after Charlie Hebdo magazine in France which has a long history of publishing derogatory and sacrilegious cartoons in the name of freedom of expression, published insulting cartoons of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The controversial right-wing magazine had in early December announced a competition for producing the cartoons.

A group of prominent figures of seminary schools in Qom as well as their pupils took part in the gathering.

The participants gathered in the holy shrine of Fatemeh Masumah on Sunday morning.

During the rally, the attendees were carrying banners and placards containing photos of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the closure of the Institut Français de Recherche en Iran – the cultural wing of the French Embassy in Tehran – as “the first step in response to” insulting cartoons published by Paris-based Charlie Hebdo magazine.

