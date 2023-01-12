Enemies failed because of their wrong calculations about Iran

One day before the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with a group of eulogists and religious poets on January 12, 2023, in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah.

The birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra on Friday marks the national women's day in Iran.

At the start of his address to the audience, the Leader said that "Praise of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) is the heritage of Shia Muslims, and today's eulogy is a combined art."

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution further hailed the role that the eulogists and religious poets played in both the victory of the Islamic revolution as well as guarding the revolution after its victory.

Ayatollah Khamenei further urged the eulogists to recognize the changing global trends and try to update their activities with the new developments.

He pointed to the recent foreign-orchestrated riots in the country and said that "In the recent events, the enemy's plan was comprehensive but its calculation was wrong."

The Leader continued by saying that the enemies used all their means to foment the riots, explaining that the enemy sought to abuse the economic situation in the country to turn the people against their government.

He further said that the enemies also sought to undermine the country's security by fooling some cohorts inside the country with the aim of dividing the nation by focusing on ethnic and religious differences of the people.

Ayatollah Khamenei further said that the enemies also waged a propaganda war against the country by instigating Iranophobia, while all their attempts failed because their calculations were wrong.

"They were wrong because the will and determination of the Islamic Republic was stronger and firmer than all their power factors," the Leader said.

"They have been attempting against the Islamic Republic for the past 40 years, but because their calculations were wrong, they have failed so far, and so will they in the future.

He urged the nation for more awakening and unity against the increased enemy's conspiracies, saying "We should also be careful. We should not be negligent and selfish and say that the games are over. We must stay in the field and know that hope and national unity are the factors that save the nation."

The Leader went on to note that there are different viewpoints in the country but what brings the nation together is religion.

He concluded by saying that by getting stronger and maintaining unity the enemy will be disappointed.

