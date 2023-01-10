Hezbollah urges France to take action against insulting moves

After insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Jesus Christ, Charlie Hebdo once again committed an insult against Muslim sanities and authorities, said the statement.

Condemning Charlie Hebdo's recent sacrilegious cartoons against religious authorities and scholars, the Lebanese Hezbollah Movement has called on all the free people of the world to strongly condemn this action.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has also asked the French government to take serious action in order to punish those involved in such moves and hold them accountable for insulting the sanctity and dignity of the Islamic Ummah.

According to the statement, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is not only the leader of Iran but also the Imam of the tens of millions of believers in the world.

RHM/5678320