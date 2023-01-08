Iran, Pakistan urge setting up joint military working group

In a phone call with Lt. Gen. Shahir Shamshad, Bagheri congratulated his appointment as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Army.

The Iranian commander said that both sides enjoy progressive cooperation in the fields of security and defense, particularly in maintaining the security of common borders.

The meetings of high-profile commanders and exchanging know-how in education, operation, and security are indicative of the two states’ seriousness in expanding mutual ties, he added.

The Pakistani side, for his part, termed the common border as the border of peace and fraternity.

Lt. Gen. Shahir Shamshad said that the formation of the joint military working group is the highest priority for Pakistan’s Army.

During the phone conversation, Bagheri invited the Pakistani side to pay a visit to Tehran.

